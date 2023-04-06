Labour doubles down amid criticism of ‘vile’ attack ad against Sunak

Appalling – pls delete ?We should be better than this.

I’ve called it out on my own side for stooping low and do so again now.

As democracy erodes globally we are still seen as a democratic exemplar.

As democracy erodes globally we are still seen as a democratic exemplar.

Not if this is becomes the norm and it puts people off entering politics.

— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) April 6, 2023