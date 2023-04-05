Nicola Sturgeon will ‘fully co-operate’ with police probe after husband’s arrest

SNP finances investigation

Nicola Sturgeon will “fully co-operate if required” with police after her husband was arrested as part of an investigation into the SNP’s finances, her spokesperson said.

The former Scottish first minister said she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” after Peter Murrell was arrested on Wednesday as a result of a long-running, police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband of 10 years, stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

In a statement provided to the BBC and Sky News, a spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.

“Ms Sturgeon will fully co-operate with Police Scotland if required, however at this time no such request has been made.”

A blue tent was set up in the front garden of the house belonging to Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell early on Wednesday morning, with police taping the area off.