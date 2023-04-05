King hosts Gareth Southgate and Keir Starmer at first ‘dine and sleep’ of reign

Royal visit to Greater Manchester

England football manager Gareth Southgate and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were entertained by the King at his first “dine and sleep” evening at Windsor Castle.

Charles, who is almost a month away from his coronation, invited a host of well-known guests to his Berkshire residence for the dinner party on Tuesday.

The King during an audience with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last September (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Buckingham Palace confirmed it was the first “dine and sleep” soiree of the King’s reign.

Charles is following in the footsteps of his mother, the late Queen, who traditionally hosted such events at Windsor around Easter, with guests given a bed in the famous castle for the night.

Among the 23 guests were the author Alexander McCall Smith, the actress Ayesha Dharker and her mother, the poet and filmmaker Imtiaz Dharker.

England boss Southgate was joined by his wife Alison and politician Sir Keir by his wife Lady Starmer.

Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Leon Neal/PA)

Southgate is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, the youth charity set up by Charles, and the pair have met a number of times.