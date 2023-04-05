Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Human bones’ garden find was toy pirate skeleton with parrot

UK NewsPublished:

Derbyshire Police said it was ‘better to be safe than to be sorry’.

The toy plastic skeleton sparked a report to police (Derbyshire Police/PA
The toy plastic skeleton sparked a report to police (Derbyshire Police/PA

A pile of “human bones” reported to police by a concerned member of the public turned out to be a toy plastic pirate skeleton – complete with parrot and a hook for a hand.

Derbyshire Police officers from Long Eaton safer neighbourhood team (SNT) posted an image of the find on their Facebook page on Wednesday, describing it as a “toy model”.

Explaining the circumstances, the police said: “Officers from Long Eaton SNT were called to a suspicious incident today following a report that human bones had been found.

“Thankfully our brave officer managed to get close enough to discover it was just a toy model of Captain Hook and his pet parrot.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry and report any suspicious incident.”

Derbyshire Police, in a further statement, said: “The force was called by a concerned member of the public who reported they had found what appeared to be a human skeleton in a bush in their garden.

POLICE CaptainHook
Officers found the ‘skeleton’ was in fact a toy model (Derbyshire Police/PA) (Derbyshire Police/PA)

“Due to the nature of what had been called into the force, an officer attended the home, where it was found that the skeleton was in fact a plastic toy pirate skeleton.

“The call was made in good faith and officers left the toy to be disposed of by the homeowner.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News