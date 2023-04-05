Finland’s Nato membership poses ‘real dilemma’ for Putin, western officials warn

Exercise Vigilant Knife

Finland’s new Nato membership poses a “real dilemma” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, western officials have warned.

The latest addition to the alliance will be able to make a “significant” contribution to its armament, officials said on Wednesday.

Finland, which has an 830-mile border with Russia, formally became the 31st member of the bloc in a ceremony at Nato’s Brussels headquarters on Tuesday.

One western official said: “The Russians have been full of rhetoric all along and I think that’s been their only response to Finland joining Nato. I don’t think they’ve looked at the consequences of their own actions and taken any responsibility for this, so there tends to be a bit of lashing out.”

Russia’s combat losses would make it difficult for them to act on any threats of escalation, officials said, adding: “The idea that they’re going to conduct manoeuvres on the Finnish border: ‘With what?’ would be the question.”

Officials said Moscow will be attempting to deal with what it perceives as a threat from the north after previously neutral Finland joined the alliance.

“This poses a real dilemma for Putin and the Russians,” officials said.

One added: “Finland is, I would say, an asset to Nato, and certainly has been welcomed by Nato members, and if you look at the armed forces they can contribute, they’re certainly a significant addition to Nato’s armament.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that Moscow will respond to the accession depending on what weapons Nato places in Finland.

“We will closely monitor what will be going on in Finland and how Nato will use the territory of Finland for the deployment of weapons, equipment and infrastructure next to our border that would potentially threaten us.

“Measures will be taken dependent on that.”

Western officials said Russian forces are making “very slow” progress near Bakhmut – a key Ukrainian stronghold – despite deploying large numbers of troops.

Over the past six weeks, the progress can be “measured in metres”, they said.

A possible counter-offensive by Ukraine would depend on a number of complex factors, according to officials.

Meanwhile the UK announced £10 million for Nato’s support package for Ukraine, providing non-lethal aid such as medical equipment, rations, fuel and counter-drone equipment.

Some £2 million will also go to Nato efforts to help Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia & Herzegovina defend themselves against Russian activity.

Finland’s membership was welcomed by heads of state including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the development was a “direct result of Vladimir Putin’s aggression and his illegal invasion of Ukraine”.

Mr Sunak took the opportunity to push for Sweden to also be given permission to join the group.

Finland’s neighbour has seen its process of joining the organisation delayed by objections from Turkey and Hungary, but the Prime Minister made clear he wanted those issues resolved, saying: “This is an historic day for Finland and for Nato.

“Their accession has made our alliance stronger and every one of us safer.