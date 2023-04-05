Barge leased to house 500 asylum seekers off Dorset coast, despite Tory row

Migrant accommodation

A barge docked off the Dorset coast will hold around 500 asylum seekers for at least 18 months, the Home Office has confirmed despite facing legal threats from local Tories.

“Basic and functional accommodation” and 24/7 security will be provided on the Bibby Stockholm vessel under Government plans to reduce the costly reliance on hotels.

The Home Office has not set out the cost of the lease agreement for the vessel that will be docked at Portland Port.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “The Home Secretary and I have been clear that the use of expensive hotels to house those making unnecessary and dangerous journeys must stop.

“We will not elevate the interests of illegal migrants over the British people we are elected to serve.