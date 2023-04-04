Virgin Media says internet access restored after broadband outage

The Virgin Media logo

Virgin Media said it has restored broadband to customers after a widespread outage on Tuesday morning left people struggling to access the internet.

The telecoms provider said at around 11.30am that it had fixed the problems which first started at around 2am, according to data from Downdetector, a site which tracks outages.

At that point there had been a big spike in reports to the website of problems with Virgin Media, with another peak coming at around 7am.

Virgin Media said on Twitter: “We’ve restored broadband services for customers but are closely monitoring the situation as our engineers continue to investigate. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

However, in replies to the tweet, several users said they were still having problems.

Downdetector found that 74% of users were having problems with their landline internet while 24% said they were suffering from a total blackout.

Virgin Media acknowledged there had been problems with its systems and said it was working to fix everything as soon as possible.

There were also similar spikes in Downdetector reports at around 2am and 7am for other telecoms providers, including BT, O2 and TalkTalk.

Virgin initially said: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres.