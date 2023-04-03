Man faces trial charged over murders of father and son who were shot dead

Cambridgeshire incident

A 66-year-old man is facing trial charged with the murders of a father and son who were shot dead in two villages six miles apart.

The bodies of Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire on March 29.

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed abode, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

Gary Dunmore (left) and Joshua Dunmore were shot dead in two villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

Alderton, wearing a grey tracksuit with the sleeves rolled up, spoke only to confirm his identity at the brief hearing.

He listened to proceedings from the secure dock of the court on Monday.

The defendant was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and was remanded in custody until May 11 when he is due back at the court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

No application for bail was made.

Judge Mark Bishop set a provisional trial date of October 16, allowing time for a two-week hearing.

The victims’ family paid tribute to the “devoted” father and son in a statement released via Cambridgeshire Police on Friday.

They said: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle.

“He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends.

“He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

“He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.”