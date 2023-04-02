Three arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man hit by van

We've launched a murder investigation after a man died outside a #Cramlington pub.

Last night we received a report 2 men had been struck by a van outside the Bay Horse.

A 55yo man was sadly pronounced as deceased at the scene and another aged 55 hospitalised.

Thread 1/3 pic.twitter.com/kQ4cJUp3p5

— Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) April 2, 2023