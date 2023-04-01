Notification Settings

Police arrest man near First Minister’s official residence

UK NewsPublished:

The force said there was no threat to the wider public.

Bute House

A man has been arrested after police were called to a report of someone acting “suspiciously” near the official residence of Scotland’s First Minister.

Police Scotland said they were called to the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh, where Bute House is situated, at about 7.40pm on Saturday.

The force said that a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Bute House is the official residence of First Minister Humza Yousaf, who took on the role this week after winning the SNP leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Scottish First Minister sworn in
Humza Yousaf at Bute House ahead of his first cabinet meeting as First Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.40pm on Saturday April 1 to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There was no threat to the wider public and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said they are aware of the situation but will not be commenting and said that it is a police matter.

