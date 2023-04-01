Government hails increase in National Minimum Wage

Money

The Government has hailed an increase in the National Minimum Wage from Saturday, saying the rates are rising to record levels.

Millions of the lowest paid workers across the UK will receive a pay increase as the statutory hourly rate rises by 9.7% from £9.50 to £10.42 for adults.

Business and trade minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “This Government is doing everything it can to support hardworking people with the cost of living, from paying energy bills to helping with childcare.

“This pay rise will help families across the country as we focus on our five priorities, including growing the economy and halving inflation.”

Kevin Hollinrake (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

The full increases from Saturday are:

– National Living Wage (23+) from £9.50 to £10.42

– National Minimum Wage (21-22) from £9.18 to £10.18

– National Minimum Wage (18-20) from £6.83 to £7.49

– National Minimum Wage (under 18) from £4.81 to £5.28

– Apprentice Rate from £4.81 to £5.28

– Accommodation Offset up 4.6% from £8.70 to £9.10

Ministers said the 9.7% increase keeps the Government on track to achieve its manifesto commitment for the National Living Wage to equal two-thirds of median earnings by 2024, provided economic conditions allow.

The rise will particularly benefit workers in sectors such as retail, hospitality and cleaning and maintenance, as well as women from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, said the Government.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the shopworkers union Usdaw, said: “We provided the Low Pay Commission with evidence of why we need a new deal for workers, which includes at least £12 per hour immediately, as a step to £15, and an end to unjust rip-off youth rates.