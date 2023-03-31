Distant cousin of Queen’s corgis to take part in dog derby

Welsh corgis

A corgi thought to be a distant cousin of the late Queen’s dogs is preparing to take his position on the start line for his final derby before retiring.

Nine-year-old Paddy will be one of 16 Pembroke Welsh Corgis heading to Musselburgh Racecourse for the Corgi Derby at noon on April 8.

The event was held for the first time in Musselburgh last year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Claudia Breen, Paddy’s young owner, said: “Paddy is a friendly wee dog who loves to take part in fun events but it is time he started to take things easy.

Claudia Breen with Paddy at last year’s Derby (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We have grown up together and will both celebrate our 10th birthday next month.

“The common denominator between Paddy and the Queen’s corgis was through her hope to introduce a new bloodline. She contacted the world renowned breeder of Welsh corgis Mary Davies.

“Paddy’s mother, father, granddad and grandma were all Mary Davies corgis.”