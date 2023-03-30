Noah knocks Jack off top spot to be most popular baby name in Scotland

Mother and child

Noah has become the most popular baby boy name in Scotland, knocking Jack off the top spot after 14 years.

Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows the biblical name sailed into the top spot as 373 baby boys were called Noah in 2022.

Popular culture also appears to be having a bigger impact on what parents name their babies, with the NRS suggesting reality show Love Island has fuelled a rise in the name Luca.

NRS statistician Daniel Burns said: “Luca has climbed 20 places to land in fifth place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time, possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.”

Olivia remained the most popular name for girls for the second year in a row, with 309 children given that name, meaning it has held the top spot in six of the previous seven years.

Noah Jack Leo Harris Luca Oliver Rory Archie = Alfie= James

Jack was close behind Noah as the second most popular name for boys in 2022, with Leo, Harris and Luca making up the top five.

Among baby girls, Isla was the second most popular choice, followed by Freya, Millie and Emily.

Teddy, Parker, Hudson and Theodore were the fastest rising boys names between 2021 and 2022, while for girls it was Nova, Nina, Maeva and Annie.

For boys with mothers aged under 30, Noah was the most popular name, while Jack was the most popular with mothers aged 30-34.

Noah once again came out top with mothers aged over 35.

Olivia Isla Freya Millie Emily Amelia = Grace= Sophie Ella Ava

For girls, Millie was the most popular name with mothers under the age of 25; Freya with those aged 25-29; Isla for mothers aged 30 to 34; and Sophie was the most popular choice for women over 35.

Mr Burns said: “A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has seen the name leap from eighth to first.

“There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name, there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.