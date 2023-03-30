In Pictures: King meets refugees, politicians and traders in Berlin

King Charles III State Visit to Germany – Day 2

The King and Queen Consort packed a lot into the early part of their day as they continued their first overseas tour since Charles inherited the throne.

An early morning visit to a market let keen horticulturalist Charles see local produce before he hailed UK-German relations in a speech to the country’s parliament, the Bundestag.

No meeting with Germany would be complete without football and the King sampled some table football during his visit to a refugee centre.

The King and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (third right) during a visit to the refugee arrival centre at Tegel airport, Berlin (Phil Noble/PA)

The King met refugees hoping to make Germany their home (Phil Noble/PA)

A game of table football was among the activities (Phil Noble/PA)

The Queen Consort, meanwhile, had a treat in store when she went to the German capital’s Komische Opera Berlin.

She met performers and listened to a recital.

The Queen Consort meets opera singers at the Komische Opera Berlin (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Queen Consort watches a performance at Komische Opera Berlin (Ben Birchall/PA)

The King’s address to the Bundestag saw him praise the special bond between the countries.

The King addresses members during a visit to the Bundestag (Chris Jackson/PA)

He praised the special bonds between the UK and Germany (Chris Jackson/PA)

Cardboard cut-outs of the King are seen among packages of wild garlic ahead of his visit with the Queen Consort to the Wittenbergplatz market (Adrian Dennis/PA)

A woman uses her phone to take a picture of Charles (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The King and Queen Consort and Berlin’s governing mayor Franziska Giffey (far left) take a closer look at the produce on sale (Adrian Dennis/PA)

A chat at the Chancellery gave the King another chance to exchange views as he met German leader Olaf Scholz.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) with the King as he arrives for a visit to the German Chancellery (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)