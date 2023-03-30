Cost of living leading to more holidays in Britain, reveals report

More people plan to holiday in this country amid the continuing cost of living crisis, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that half will be taking an Easter break, with four in five of these staying in Britain, twice as many as last year.

Hotel chain Travelodge said its study suggested that Britons are expected to spend more than £17 billion holidaying at home this Easter.

A third of respondents said they are holidaying in Britain this year due to the rising cost of living.

Many of those surveyed said they were opting for a trip to the countryside this Easter as it is cheaper than a city or coastal break.