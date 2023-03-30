Barclay accuses BMA of ‘political militant stance’ in junior doctor pay talks

Cabinet meeting

Steve Barclay has accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of adopting a “political militant stance” in the talks to resolve the junior doctors’ dispute.

Junior doctors in England are set to walk out for 96 hours from April 11, after the BMA insisted no “credible offer” was made.

Answering an urgent question on the strikes in the Commons, the Health Secretary said he had checked the minutes of the meeting with junior doctors and spoken to civil servants to confirm that “it was a precondition of the talks” to commit to a 35% pay increase.

He said the Government stands “ready to work constructively” with the BMA, but added: “They have chosen to take a more political militant stance in contrast to the approach that other trade unions have pursued”.

Striking NHS junior doctors (Jacob King/PA)

Asking the urgent question, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said senior doctors are worried patients will die as a result of the strikes.

He said: “Patients are worried sick, consultants have written to me to say they are terrified for patient safety.

“They fear that patients will die as a result.

“So when is the Health Secretary going to get junior doctors back in for talks, take them seriously, and stop these catastrophic strikes from wreaking havoc on patient care?”

Mr Streeting also asked Mr Barclay to clarify whether union calls for a 35% pay rise were a pre-condition as he had claimed, or a “starting point for negotiations” as stated by the unions.

The Health Secretary said junior doctors’ unions were setting pre-conditions for negotiating, adding: “I have checked the minutes, I have spoken this morning with officials to confirm before I made this statement to the House and it was a precondition of the talks that we were told in terms of the pay erosion at 26.1%, and that that needed to be restored at 35% alongside other things.”

Mr Barclay acknowledged the impact of the upcoming strikes will be “far greater” than previous industrial action.

He said: “We know that during the previous walkout by junior doctors earlier this month, 181,000 appointments had to be rescheduled.

“With this four-day walkout the disruption and the risk will be far greater.

“Not only because it lasts longer, but because it coincides with extended public holidays and Ramadan, with knock-on effects on services before and after the strike action itself, and because a significant proportion will already be on planned absence due to the holiday period.”

People gather on Warren Street in London, ahead of a Support the Strikes march in solidarity with nurses, junior doctors and other NHS staff following recent strikes over pay and conditions (James Manning/PA)

Mr Barclay later drew a distinction between “a militant group which seems to have taken over the junior doctors’ committee” and most junior doctors.

In response to Tory former minister Sir Desmond Swayne who suggested the strikes are damaging to the “respected” junior doctor profession, the Health Secretary said: “I would draw an important distinction between what is a militant group that appear to have taken over the junior doctors committee and the vast majority of junior doctors who do a hugely important job within the NHS.

“And we recognise in Government that they have faced considerable pressures from the pandemic and we stand ready to work constructively with them.