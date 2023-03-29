Travel disruption warning as strong winds expected to hit south coast

Britons are set for travel delays as winds of up to 70mph could hit the south coast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds are expected to affect the south of England and Wales.

The warning covers the south coast of England stretching from Hastings to Cornwall.

Heavy winds are also expected to hit the south of Wales stretching from Barry to St David’s.

It could mean possible travel disruption, particularly for high-sided vehicles. Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also likely.

The Met Office warned costal areas are likely to see winds of 50 to 60mph but in some areas they could be as fast as 70mph.