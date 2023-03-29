Notification Settings

King shown wearing bracelet from indigenous Amazon leader in new portrait

Artist Alastair Barford said he wanted to capture Charles’s warmth and sensitivity in the oil painting.

Alastair Barford's portrait of the King
A new portrait of the King depicts his “warmth” and “empathy” and shows him wearing a bracelet given to him by an indigenous Amazon leader, the artist has said.

Alastair Barford said he wanted to capture Charles’s “sensitivity” in the oil painting, with the inclusion of the bracelet a nod to his environmental campaigning.

The picture was commissioned by the Illustrated London News for its special coronation edition, which is on sale from Thursday.

King Charles III portrait
Alastair Barford with his portrait of the King (Alastair Barford/Illustrated London News/PA)

Charles did not sit for the portrait, but Mr Barford attended a biodiversity reception at Buckingham Palace and spent around an hour and a half observing the King as he greeted guests.

He said of his work: “I wanted it to be more about the man and less about the role so I was trying to capture something of a warmth and an empathy which I saw in his interactions with those people when I was there.

“I felt that there was a sort of a sensitivity.”

Charles was presented with a necklace made from seeds – symbolic of an alliance between the King and indigenous people – and a bracelet by Domingo Peas, leader of the Achuar Nation of the Ecuadorian Amazon, at the Palace reception in February.

Global biodiversity framework reception
Domingo Peas, leader of the Achuar Nation of the Ecuadorian Amazon, presents his gifts to the King at Buckingham Palace (Kin Cheung/PA)

Mr Barford said: “I thought it was really nice to leave the bracelet in as a nod to the event and a nod to his interest in environmental matters.”

The artist, from Bridport in Dorset, was also commissioned by Illustrated London News to paint the late Queen in 2015.

