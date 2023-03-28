Sunak says child detention needed under asylum plans to prevent ‘pull factor’

Liaison Select Committee

Children cannot be exempted from plans to detain people who cross the Channel in small boats to prevent the creation of a “pull factor”, Rishi Sunak has argued.

The Prime Minister told MPs on Tuesday that the new policy should include families to prevent an “incentive” for people to bring minors with them.

Mr Sunak’s Government has defused a Conservative rebellion from the right by agreeing to hold talks with those wanting to toughen up the Illegal Migration Bill.

But he indicated he would not concede ground to more liberal Tories who want to prevent children being detained indefinitely if they arrive in the UK by unauthorised means.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Caroline Nokes, the Tory MP who has likened Mr Sunak’s “horrendous” asylum plans to Donald Trump’s “caging of children”, pressed the PM over the detention of children.

Mr Sunak said: “The intention of this policy is not to detain children but it’s important that we don’t inadvertently create a policy that incentivises people to bring children who wouldn’t otherwise come here.

“Otherwise you create an incentive for a criminal gang to bring a child with them when they otherwise wouldn’t be, and I don’t think that is a good thing.

“We don’t want to create a pull factor to make it more likely that children are making this very perilous journey in conditions that are appalling.”