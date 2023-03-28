Kate Forbes to leave Government after finishing second in SNP leadership race

Scottish First Minister vote

Kate Forbes is set to leave the Scottish Government after finishing second in the SNP leadership race.

Ms Forbes is believed to have been offered the rural affairs job by new First Minister Humza Yousaf, but turned it down.

It means the 32-year-old, who served as Finance Secretary under Nicola Sturgeon’s administration, will return to Holyrood’s backbenches.

An insult and not a real effort to unite. A poor start https://t.co/TTVQ4nzrQk — Alex Neil (@AlexNeilSNP) March 28, 2023

If she had moved to rural affairs it would have been seen as a major demotion, one which Forbes backer and former health secretary Alex Neil branded an “insult and not a real effort to unite”, adding: “A poor start.”

Ms Forbes narrowly missed out on the leadership, claiming 47.9% of the vote in the second round, while Ash Regan was eliminated in the first round with 11% of the vote.

And, she said on Tuesday, she was “delighted” to have voted for Mr Yousaf to become First Minister.

I was delighted to vote for @HumzaYousaf to be First Minister today. He has my full support, as he governs well & furthers the case for independence. I have full confidence he will appoint a talented Cabinet and Ministerial team, able to meet the challenges facing the country. — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) March 28, 2023

“He has my full support, as he governs well and furthers the case for independence,” she tweeted.

“I have full confidence he will appoint a talented cabinet and ministerial team, able to meet the challenges facing the country.”

But during the almost six-week-long SNP leadership campaign, she had launched a series of attacks on Mr Yousaf and criticised his record in government.

In one debate, broadcast on STV, she told him: “When you were transport minister the trains were never on time, when you were justice minister the police were strained to breaking point, and now as health minister we’ve got record high waiting times.”

But she too came under fire from SNP colleagues over her socially conservative views, and the Scottish Greens, who agreed the Bute House powersharing deal with the SNP, had signalled that they would not be likely to work with Ms Forbes if she were elected as the country’s next first minister.

The Scottish Conservatives have said Mr Yousaf has “poured petrol on the SNP civil war” on day one of being First Minister.

MSP Craig Hoy, chairman of the Scottish Conservatives, said Ms Forbes’ “furious snub to his offer of a cabinet demotion shows his mission to reunite their feuding party is doomed to failure”.