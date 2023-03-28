‘Corrosive’ culture at NHS Trust could put patient safety at risk, report finds

The report is the first of three in a review of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (Jeff Moore/PA)

Patient safety could be at risk due to a “corrosive” culture in which staff at one of the largest NHS trusts in the country had “a fear of retribution if concerns were raised”, a report has said.

Staff at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) told a review the Trust’s senior leaders were “overzealous and coercive”, also describing them as “callous” and raising concerns over staff reviews being used to “silence dissent”.

The Trust has been under review by the Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board (ICB) for six weeks after staff raised concerns over patient safety and a “mafia-like” culture, which UHB denied.

The first of three reports, released on Tuesday, concluded that while overall, patients could still access care at the Trust with confidence, a number of issues required attention, with 17 recommendations made for further action.

Summarising the findings, Professor Mike Bewick, a former NHS England Deputy Medical Director, said: “Our overall view is that the Trust is a safe place to receive care, but any continuance of a culture that is corrosively affecting morale and in particular threatens long term staff recruitment and retention will put at risk the care of patients across the organisation – particularly in the current nationwide NHS staffing crisis.

“The cultural problems at the Trust most likely persist, apparently remain entrenched and require serious attention.

“Because these concerns cover such a wide range of issues, from management organisation through to leadership and confidence, we believe there is much more work to be done in the next phases of review to assist the Trust on its journey to recovery.

“During our short review, we have received significant cooperation from the Trust in terms of access to individuals and documentation.

“However, as our work has progressed, we have found that this goodwill has dissipated, and have seen an organisation that is culturally very reluctant to accept criticism or to acknowledge the adverse views expressed by us and other significant external bodies.

“We do not direct this at the Trust’s interim leadership team, but others seem to be, or have been, far less open to any suggestion that there are problems at UHB.”

Prof Bewick added: “We heard many examples of concerning comments covering a range of topics including issues over promotion processes, bullying of staff (including junior doctors), and a fear of retribution if concerns were raised. All of these issues will be the subject of further investigation in the Phase 2 Culture Review.”

The second and third reviews, covering governance and culture at the Trust, are expected to be published by June 31.