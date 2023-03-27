Tory Theo Clarke re-selected after initially being blocked by local chiefs

UK Parliament portraits

A Conservative MP has been chosen to contest the next election despite local party chiefs rejecting her candidacy.

Theo Clarke said on Monday she was “delighted” that members of the Stafford Conservative Association had chosen her to fight to retain the West Midlands seat.

She fought for the backing of the full local party membership after criticising the association executive for de-selecting her after she returned from maternity leave.

I’m delighted to be readopted to stand again at the next General Election in #Stafford for the @Conservatives?. pic.twitter.com/r7Y4JC9Hy3 — Theo Clarke MP (@theodoraclarke) March 27, 2023

Ms Clarke, the niece of former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, said on Monday: “I am delighted Stafford Conservative Association members have readopted me as their parliamentary candidate to fight the next general election.

“It was vital the whole membership, not just a minority, were given the opportunity to decide who they wanted as their candidate.”

Last month she said she was “deeply disappointed” not to have been selected by the local selection committee the week she returned from leave.