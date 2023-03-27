Tight result shows continuity won’t cut it for SNP, says Forbes

Kate Forbes sitting next to Ash Regan and Stephen Flynn during the SNP leadership announcement

The tight result in the SNP leadership race has vindicated the warning that “continuity won’t cut it”, candidate Kate Forbes said.

Ms Forbes narrowly missed out to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf in their fight for the top job, taking 48% of the vote in the second round of ballots.

Speaking to journalists immediately after the result was announced, Ms Forbes said she would back the likely first minister – who faces a vote of MSPs on Tuesday to usher him into Bute House.

Addressing how close the contest was, Ms Forbes said: “It demonstrates, I think, the message of continuity not cutting it is actually a really critical message and all of us need to build on the SNP’s excellent track record over 16 years of listening, of serving and of maintaining the trust of the Scottish people, building on that track record.

“If we are to continue to win elections, we need to continue to listen and maintain trust.”

The Finance Secretary, who caused controversy when she said in the early days of the campaign she would not have voted in favour of equal marriage legislation, insisted the comment had no impact on the outcome.

“I think it was important that in this contest there was a real diversity of candidates and the members have made their views known and I think that in any contest you need to have space for robust, frank exchange because if you don’t then ultimately you aren’t able to have that battle for ideas that ultimately improves decision-making,” she said.

(PA Graphics)

“I certainly will be supporting him, backing him, because as he said, the SNP is a family, we’re a team, there’s a lot of work to be getting on with to deliver for the people of Scotland, not least with the cost-of-living crisis, reforming public services and making the case for independence.”

Mr Yousaf’s pledge to meet with his fellow leadership rivals “was an important indication of the way he wants to govern”, Ms Forbes said.

She added: “I certainly will be working with him in order to progress plans to serve the people of Scotland.”

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP – currently on maternity leave until April – refused to say if she had any regrets regarding her campaign, saying: “The SNP members have had a real choice when it comes to candidates and I’ve said throughout the contest that I am a democrat, so I absolutely respect the decision that members have made.

Humza Yousaf was elected SNP leader on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But it’s been an opportunity, too, to really battle through ideas about the way forward for the SNP – if you can’t have that in a contest, then I think it’s a poor contest.”

Ms Forbes rejected the assertion the party was divided – despite the close vote – describing it as “united as one, standing together to serve Scotland”, but she added: “Unity is not uniformity.”