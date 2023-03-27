Civil servants to strike throughout April in build-up to huge walkout

Industrial strikes

Civil servants are to strike throughout April, culminating with another walkout by 133,000 workers at the end of the month, it has been announced.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said the huge stoppage will take place on April 28 in an escalation of the long-running dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Strikes in the coming weeks include a five-week walkout in the Passport Office.

PCS members working for Ofgem in London and Glasgow on Monday announced six days’ strike action from April 10-14 and on April 17.

The union’s general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members are not backing down in this dispute.

WMinisters need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.