Anti-social behaviour plan criminalises poorest in society, charities say

Homelessness

Charities have expressed disappointment in the Government’s plan to tackle anti-social behaviour, calling it a “further criminalisation of vulnerable people”.

Part of the proposals include targeting beggars causing a “nuisance” on Britain’s streets.

The Government’s plan, published on Monday, states an intention to introduce new powers to prohibit organised begging “which is often facilitated by criminal gangs to obtain cash for illicit activity” as well as begging “where it is causing a public nuisance” with examples given including by a cashpoint, in a shop doorway or on public transport.

It also suggests new powers for the police and local authorities could be brought in in relation to rough sleeping “and other street activity where it is causing a public nuisance, such as by obstruction of doorways and pavements, and to clear the debris, tents and paraphernalia that can blight an area”.

The document says “those genuinely homeless and with complex needs” would be “directed to appropriate support”.

But Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, called the plan a “backwards step” which undermines its commitment to ending rough sleeping in this parliament.

Fiona Colley, director of social change, said: “Homelessness is not a crime. When the Government committed to repealing the Vagrancy Act it was done with an understanding that people sleeping on our streets need to be supported not criminalised.

“Therefore, we are extremely disappointed to see that this new plan will result in further criminalisation of vulnerable people, rather than offering the constructive solutions that work in helping people off the streets for good.

“The measures proposed, including enforcement or risk of removal of belongings, will create distrust, pushing people away from the services and support they need.

“It could be a young person who’s recently left the care system, a woman who has fled an abusive partner or someone who couldn’t keep up with rising rents.

“Regardless, this plan is a backwards step undermining the Government’s own commitment to ending rough sleeping in this parliament.”

Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, said “labelling destitute people a nuisance and threatening to move people on is not the answer to tackling rough sleeping”.

He added: “It’s incredibly disappointing to see the Government resorting to this rhetoric at a time when rough sleeping numbers are once again surging as the rising cost of living pushes more people into poverty.”

He said the solutions are “simple”, calling for more affordable housing to be built, funded support services, and investment in housing benefit “so people can pay their rent”.

He added: “Dressing the Vagrancy Act up in new clothes is not the answer, all this will do is criminalise and punish the poorest in society.

“We urge the Government to stick to its plan to scrap this archaic, destructive law and focus on getting people the support they need so no-one is forced to sleep on our streets.”

Has the cost of living crisis pushed you into insecure housing, or homelessness? If so, we want to hear your story: https://t.co/QZ8ftkPaYI pic.twitter.com/LFauKL0DYf — Crisis (@crisis_uk) March 24, 2023

Law enforcement officers and council workers will be given the “tools” to direct people judged to be causing a nuisance to health and social services, the Government has said, possibly helping them to find accommodation or assistance with mental health or substance misuse issues.

Ministers said they remained “committed” to repealing the “antiquated” Vagrancy Act, which was passed in the early 19th century.

The legislation made it a crime to sleep rough or beg in England and Wales.

Ministers have said nobody should be criminalised for not having somewhere to live.