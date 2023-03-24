Man charged with murder after death of pedestrian in Plymouth

Police stock

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a pedestrian in Plymouth.

Luke Dann, 36, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, was charged with murder on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

It comes after officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the Devon city at 8.55pm on Tuesday following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been named as David Kelly, 42, from Plymouth.

Mr Kelly was confirmed dead at the scene.

Dann has been remanded into custody.