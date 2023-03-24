King’s state visit to France postponed amid widespread retirement age protests

Protesters scuffle at the end of a rally in Paris on Thursday (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The King’s first state visit of his reign has been postponed amid widespread French protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.

The French Presidency confirmed the postponement on Friday morning, while Buckingham Palace has yet to comment.

Downing Street later confirmed the Mr Macron had asked the British Government to postpone the trip.

A Government spokesperson said: “The King and Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed.

“This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British Government to postpone the visit.”

It is understood new dates for the visit will be confirmed shortly.

Tens of thousands of mainly peaceful demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Thursday – the ninth day of nationwide protests – but violence erupted when French police clashed with black-clad, masked groups who targeted at least two fast food restaurants, a supermarket and a bank.

It is understood the trip’s logistics had been under review for some days and measures were being considered to reduce interactions with the public.

The trip, which was to be followed by a state visit to Germany, has been in the planning by the UK and host nations for months, and is aimed at strengthening ties between Britain and its continental neighbours.

President Macron is facing renewed public anger for pushing through a bill raising the retirement age to 64 without a vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament.