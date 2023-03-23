Man charged with attempted murder after two set alight in street

#CHARGED | A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following incidents in Birmingham and London in the last month.

Mohammed Abbkr, aged 28, was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning (23 March).

Full story: https://t.co/gyTzYcQEf1 pic.twitter.com/nbOV7CvV6N

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) March 23, 2023