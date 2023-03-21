Major firms to support Kate’s launch of business taskforce on early childhood

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales is launching a business taskforce on early childhood, with global firms such as Unilever, Ikea, Deloitte and Lego on board.

Kate is hosting an inaugural meeting of the taskforce at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London on Tuesday, with Aviva, Co-op and Iceland among the other major companies joining her.

NatWest Group’s chief executive Dame Alison Rose described it as a “critical issue” for the future growth and success of the UK’s economy and society.

Kate during a visit to an Early Years Parenting Unit in north London (Ben Stansall/PA)

The gathering will discuss how the business community can build a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them.

Kensington Palace said the taskforce will play an “essential role” in the princess’s focus on transforming the way society prioritises youngsters in the first few years of their lives.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said: “We all have a role to play in building a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them, and it is fantastic to see business leaders placing the subject of early childhood at the heart of their organisations.

“Businesses play a key role within society and with their huge reach to their employees, consumers and the wider community, their involvement can have a transformative impact on the health and happiness of generations to come.”

Kate at a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, hosted by the princess and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (Chris Jackson/PA)

NatWest’s Dame Alison said: “This is a critical issue for the future growth and success of our businesses, our economy and our society.

“As business leaders, we have an important responsibility to the colleagues, customers and communities we serve.

“This taskforce can deliver positive change by bringing together a wealth of experience across the private sector to help provide the support and resources that young children and their carers need to thrive.”

The Business Taskforce for Early Childhood will be “run by business, for business”, the Palace said.