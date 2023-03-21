Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘reckless’ skiing caused severe brain injuries, US court hears

Gwyneth Paltrow on the Graham Norton Show – London

Gwyneth Paltrow’s “reckless” behaviour at a ski resort in 2016 resulted in a man sustaining permanent brain injuries, a US court has heard.

The Oscar-winning actress is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that she skied “out of control” and hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, in Utah.

Paltrow appeared in court on Tuesday for opening statements in the case, wearing a high-necked cream jumper and brown trousers.

Lawrence Buhler, representing Mr Sanderson, told jurors that Paltrow’s behaviour on the mountain in 2016 had been “reckless”.

“Ladies and gentlemen… distracted skiers cause crashes. Defendant Gwyneth Paltrow knew that looking up the mountain and to the side while skiing down the mountain was dangerous,” he said.

“(She) was looking somewhere else blindly skiing down a mountain while looking up… (this) was reckless.”

Mr Buhler added that an injury being caused was “not a matter of if, but when” and that Paltrow “knew what she was doing was dangerous”.

He went on to tell the jury that the actress’ “neglect and conscious choices” had combined together to cause Mr Sanderson “four broken ribs and permanent brain damage”.

The court heard that Paltrow considered herself an “intermediate” level skier, and had spent thousands of dollars on instructors for herself and her children.

Mr Buhler added that following the collision, the actress had not said anything to Mr Sanderson, but had “bolted” away down the mountain.

He said that for a year following the incident, his client had made multiple visits to medical professionals and displayed symptoms of “persistent brain injury”.

“Before this crash, Terry was a charming, gregarious outgoing person,” Mr Buhler said.

“He was living a full life travelling the world, doing everything possible to enjoy life and guard his health… but after the crash, he is no longer charming.”

The defence is seeking damages of up to 3,276,000 dollars (£2,688,000), Mr Buhler said.

Both Paltrow and Mr Sanderson are scheduled to give testimony at the trial, which is set to last eight days.