What the papers say – March 20

Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s upcoming appearance in front of the Commons privileges committee takes centre stage on several of Monday’s newspaper front pages.

Metro reports Mr Johnson is preparing to unveil a dossier aimed at clearing his name over Partygate with the i saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is delaying policy announcements.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? BORIS'S DEADLY DOSSIER ? Johnson says a 50-page file will kill off bid to boot him out? But ally warns of Partygate 'witch-hunt' after MPs' TV trial#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Lhb36j1K9O — Metro (@MetroUK) March 19, 2023

The i: Sunak delays key policies as Johnson takescentre stage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PWV5U7ycCc — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) March 19, 2023

The Independent reports on colleagues urging Mr Johnson to “be straight and serious” during Wednesday’s hearing.

Independent digital front page: Boris braces for Partygate showdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/y7bzxZtgMM — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) March 19, 2023

Both the Daily Mail and the Daily Express focus on the possibility of European judges reversing a block on flights deporting migrants to Rwanda.

Front page – Rwanda Plan: Is Euro court backing down #tomorrowspapertoday Kate unveils never-been-seen photos of Wales family: https://t.co/JEYBCL0O2d pic.twitter.com/0p6mco2l9f — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 19, 2023

The Guardian says health unions are being urged by members to reject a 5% pay off, while The Times reports the Metropolitan Police face being broken up due to its “toxic” culture.

Guardian front page, Monday 20 March 2023: Health union members in push to reject NHS pay deal pic.twitter.com/dQJQPKcN7P — The Guardian (@guardian) March 19, 2023

The Telegraph and Financial Times concentrate on UBS’ 3.2 billion dollar (£2.6 billion) acquisition of Credit Suisse.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Cut-price Credit Suisse sale to stave off meltdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/jK6ydyjD3x — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 19, 2023

FT UK: BoE capital rules shake-up puts £44bnof lending to small businesses at risk #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uHqPLY7Q80 — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) March 19, 2023

The Daily Mirror speaks to West End star Ruthie Henshall about her campaign to prevent care home residents dying alone after losing her mother during the Covid pandemic.

Monday's front page: For mum and all those who died alone #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/MtkiDWMQ0y pic.twitter.com/0MQ1a3J2Sq — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 19, 2023