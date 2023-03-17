Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Climate activists carry out sit-down protest at high-end London restaurant

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Protesters from Animal Rebellion entered Scott’s seafood restaurant in Mayfair on Friday.

Animal Rebellion protest
Animal Rebellion protest

A group of climate activists have occupied reserved tables in a protest at a high-end London restaurant.

Fifteen protesters from Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of activist group Extinction Rebellion, entered Scott’s seafood restaurant in Mayfair on Friday evening to call for an end to animal farming and fishing.

They sat down at tables reserved for diners at just before 7pm with self-made menus explaining the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Police officers were present as protesters were seen being carried out of the restaurant.

Animal Rebellion protest
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Louisa Hillwood, 28, a primary school teacher among those taking action, said: “We’re peacefully occupying tables in Scott’s to make a definitive statement that no seafood is sustainable.

“Restaurants like this are symbols of horrific inequality, whether it’s the cost-of-living crisis, the climate emergency and the animal emergency.

“We know that transitioning to a plant-based food system would support fishing communities into sustainable jobs whilst providing abundant affordable and nutritious food, not to mention the benefits of marine rewilding.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 19:09hrs after a group of protesters entered a restaurant in Mount Street W1K.

“They were later removed by security.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News