Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62

Jacqueline Gold (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62, her family said.

The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

A family statement said: “It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.”

Her sister Vanessa said: “Jacqueline courageously battled stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey.”