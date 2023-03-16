Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

UK buys artillery from Sweden to replace kit sent to Ukraine

UK NewsPublished:

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it will meet the Army’s requirements until new equipment becomes available.

Ben Wallace
Ben Wallace

Britain is to acquire artillery systems from Sweden to replace equipment supplied to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Ownership of the first 14 Archer self-propelled guns will be transferred to the British Army this month under the terms of the government-to-government agreement.

They will provide an interim replacement for the 32 AS90s which the UK has donated to the Ukrainian forces.

Designed and built by BAE Systems Bofors in Sweden, the Ministry of Defence said the Archer has double the maximum range of the AS90, greater operational mobility, greater availability and reduced time into action.

Mr Wallace said: “This agreement with a close European ally will sustain the British Army’s requirements until the longer-term mobile fires platform comes into service – a programme we are working hard to accelerate.”

Separately, Rishi Sunak has spoken by telephone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the latest situation on the ground.

Following his recent meetings with US, Australian and French counterparts, the Prime Minister said the UK would continue to work closely with allies to ensure Ukraine had the equipment it needed, according to a Downing Street read-out of the call.

Mr Sunak updated the president on the delivery of further UK military aid, adding it was “vital Ukraine had the capabilities to change the battlefield equation as soon as possible”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News