The Crown actor spotted jogging through St Andrews as filming continues

Actor Ed McVey

The actor who plays the Prince of Wales during his university years in Netflix show The Crown was seen jogging in St Andrews as filming for the next series continues in the town.

Ed McVey was spotted wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie with the University of St Andrews logo on it while being filmed running at the town’s East Scores.

The 21-year-old was also seen having a bite to eat amongst the camera crew at St Andrews harbour during a break in filming on Thursday.

The new series of the drama is set to feature William’s time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

Actor Ed McVey jogging in St Andrews during filming for the next series of The Crown (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sightings of Dominic West, 53, who is playing William’s father Charles, and Meg Bellamy, 19, who is playing the Princess of Wales, have previously been reported in the town.

West and McVey have also been spotted together with scores of extras holding Union flags and Saltires in front of the Fife town’s historic St Salvator’s Chapel.

William and Kate became friends during their time at university.

They began a relationship after she caught the 19-year-old prince’s attention when she strode down the catwalk in a sheer dress for a charity fashion show.

The pair graduated from the university, which is Scotland’s oldest, in 2005 and briefly split in 2007.

McVey joined the crew for lunch during a pause in filming (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But William went on to propose in November 2010 and the couple married the following year.

They have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the series, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as William’s mother Diana, with Imelda Staunton continuing as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The last series chronicled the divorce of Charles and Diana.