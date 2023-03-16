Man, 29, ‘stabbed woman at leisure centre believing she works at GCHQ’

GCHQ

A man accused of trying to murder a woman at a leisure centre because he believed she works at GCHQ has been remanded in custody.

Joshua Bowles, 29, was charged with attempted murder following an investigation by counter-terror detectives after the alleged attack around three miles from the UK intelligence agency’s base in Cheltenham on Thursday March 9.

He is said to have researched the woman, who is referred to in charges only by the code number “99230”, and targeted her because he believed she works at GCHQ and represents the state.

Bowles allegedly had two knives when he launched an attack at about 9.15pm as the woman left the leisure centre, in Tommy Taylors Lane, with a friend.

He allegedly punched and stabbed her in the car park before continuing the attack inside the building as she tried to escape.

She was repeatedly stabbed and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Bowles is also alleged to have punched a man, Alex Fuentes, after being confronted in the car park.

He appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, sporting a beard and wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, is charged with the attempted murder of 99230 on March 9 and a separate charge of assaulting Mr Fuentes, causing him actual bodily harm, on the same date.

He stood in the dock, speaking to confirm his name, date of birth and address, but was not asked to enter pleas.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby said the case, which she said involved a “planned attack”, should be dealt with under the terrorism protocol.

“The defendant has selected the victim because he believed she is a worker for GCHQ and holds views on the work he believes they conduct,” she said.

“He attacked the victim because, in his mind, she represents the state.”

Craig Tickner, defending, made no application for bail and District Judge Nina Tempia remanded Bowles in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on March 31.

Following the charges, Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “We would encourage people not to speculate on the specific circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no information to suggest any wider threat to the local community.