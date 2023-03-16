John Lewis staff miss out on bonus as retailer slides to £78m loss

Coronavirus

The John Lewis Partnership has said it will not hand staff a bonus for only the second time since 1953 after the retail group fell to a hefty loss.

Bosses said the business will now increase cost-cutting efforts to complete a turnaround of the group’s financial performance.

The group, which runs the department store chain and Waitrose supermarket arm, recorded a £78 million loss before exceptional items for the year to January 28.

It represented a slump from a £181 million profit in the previous year, with John Lewis blaming “inflationary pressures”.

John Lewis Partnership chairwoman Sharon White (John Lewis/PA)

Chairwoman Dame Sharon White apologised to staff that they would not receive a bonus payment following a “tough set of results”.

In a letter to staff, Ms White said: “You’ve been exceptional in what has been another very tough year. Two years of pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis.

“Inflation has had a big impact on the partnership and sent our costs soaring – up almost £180 million on last year.

“I am sorry that the loss means we won’t be able to share a bonus this year or do as much as we would like on pay.”

On Thursday, the retail group said it fell to the loss after customers bought less, with sales declining by 2% to £12.25 billion for the year.