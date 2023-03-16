Gatwick returns to profit as air travel bounces back

Today we publish our full year 2022 results ?: a return to profit of £196.5 million and passenger numbers at 70.4% of pre-pandemic levels

We’ve accelerated our commitment to be net zero for emissions under our control (Scope 1 & 2) by 2030

— Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) March 16, 2023