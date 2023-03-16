Covid-19 levels remain on ‘uncertain’ trend in much of UK

Covid-19 test

Covid-19 levels remain on an “uncertain” trend in most of the UK, although Scotland has seen a decrease, figures show.

Total infections for the whole of the country are broadly unchanged, suggesting the current rise may have levelled off.

The number of people in hospital in England with coronavirus has increased in the past week, however.

An estimated 1.52 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week to March 7, compared with 1.55 million in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Infections have been rising since the end of January, driven by the Omicron variant BA.2.75.

The latest data from our #COVID19 Infection Survey show in the latest week, infections ▪️ decreased in Scotland▪️ trends were uncertain in England, Wales and Northern Ireland ➡️ https://t.co/qzPPaJVZvF pic.twitter.com/h4vMsDr1lx — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 16, 2023

Levels are still some way from the peak reached during the wave of the virus at Christmas 2022, when the UK total climbed to just under three million.

Covid-19 is currently most prevalent in England, where one in 40 people are estimated to have the virus.

The latest estimate for Wales is one in 45, while for Scotland it is one in 50 and for Northern Ireland it is one in 70.

Michelle Bowen of the ONS said: “While infections have decreased in Scotland, the trends remain uncertain across the rest of the UK.