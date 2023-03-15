Man sentenced to life in prison for killing niece and dumping body on wasteland

Mohammed Taroos Khan court case

A man has been told he must serve at least 25 years in prison for murdering his niece, by a judge who refused to speculate on whether the killing was in response to “some appalling family agreement”.

Repair man Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum, 20, in an attack at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire, on June 25 last year, before dumping her body on waste ground where it was found decomposed 11 days later.

Miss Begum had been living at the property with another of her uncles and her grandmother under the terms of a forced marriage protection order, following attempts by her father, Mohammed Yaseen Khan, to force her to marry a cousin from Pakistan “by threat of violence”, a jury heard.

Sentencing Khan to life in prison on Wednesday, Mr Justice Garnham said: “It is not possible to identify a motive for this dreadful attack by you on an innocent young woman.

“It is said you did not support her forced marriage to the cousin in Pakistan.

“It is said you did not share the view of your brother, Yaseen, about the role of women or the obligation of Somaiya to obey her father.

“Moreover, it is pure speculation to consider whether this murder was part of some appalling family agreement.”

He told Bradford Crown Court: “All that matters for present purposes is that the jury have found you guilty of the heinous crime of murder.

“I decline to speculate on your motive and I reject the prosecution’s suggestion that I should treat this as any form of so-called honour killing.”