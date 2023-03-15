Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hunt gives nod to predecessor in cash boost pledge for suicide prevention work

UK NewsPublished:

The Chancellor said £10 million would be made available to third sector organisations for their work in this area.

Former chancellor Sajid Javid
Former chancellor Sajid Javid

The Government has promised a cash boost for suicide prevention work as the Chancellor gave a nod to his predecessor, whose brother took his own life in 2018.

Jeremy Hunt said that some £10 million would be made available to third sector organisations for their suicide prevention work.

Announcing the funding pot, Mr Hunt gave a nod to former chancellor Sajid Javid, whose brother Tariq took his own life in a hotel in Horsham, West Sussex, in July that year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made the funding announcement as he delivered his Budget (House of Commons/PA)

During his Budget speech, Mr Hunt said: “I note the personal courage of one of my predecessors (Mr Javid) in talking about the tragedy of suicide and the importance of preventing it.

“We already invest a lot in this area, but I will assign an extra £10 million over the next two years to help the voluntary sector play an even bigger role in stopping more families experiencing such intolerable heartache.”

In June last year, when he was health secretary, Mr Javid spoke of his “deeply personal” mission to prevent suicides.

The new funding announcement comes after Samaritans said it had dealt with record numbers of first-time callers worried about money and jobs.

The charity said it had handled an average of 400 calls a day in February related to finances or unemployment concerns.

The organisation said its figures showed that 9.7% of first-time callers had made contact due to such worries, up from 9.3% in January.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News