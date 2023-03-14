Notification Settings

Tenth man arrested in probe after shooting of senior detective John Caldwell

Published:

DCI Caldwell was at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone. last month when he was shot a number of times.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

A tenth arrest has been made by police investigating the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell in Northern Ireland last month.

The 45-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in the city for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, after coaching a youth football team.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.

They have described the dissident republican group the New IRA as their main line of inquiry.

Eight men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder. All eight were released following questioning.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility by the New IRA around the shooting. He was also released after questioning.

