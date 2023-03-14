Chancellor to announce multibillion-pound childcare expansion, say reports

Childcare issues

A multibillion-pound expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds could form part of a surprise announcement in Wednesday’s Budget, according to reports.

The plan, first reported by The Guardian, is believed to include 30 hours a week of childcare for parents in England with children in that age group.

It could also see increased funding for the current childcare programme for three-year-olds.

The move would come amid ongoing concerns about the cost of childcare, amid broader cost-of-living challenges and inflation pressures.

While full details of any expansion would come in Wednesday’s Budget, such a move would chime with the Chancellor’s hopes of getting more people back into the workplace as part of a wider bid to boost growth.

Pressed on the subject of childcare provision over the weekend, Mr Hunt had said: “We would like to help everyone. It’s expensive to do it. You can’t always do everything at once.”

But the Chancellor has come under pressure in recent weeks to act on childcare, which is seen to be among the most expensive in the world.

Labour has promised to completely overhaul the British childcare system, labelling it “broken”.

Nursery providers in England have raised concerns about underfunding, with complaints about the lack of government investment.

Currently all families of three and four-years-old qualify for 15 hours of free childcare a week, over 38 weeks.