Police called to reports of explosion at property in Swansea

Emergency services are on the scene after reports of a suspected gas explosion at a property in Swansea.

South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to reports of an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they deal with the major incident.

⚠️Major Incident declared⚠️ as @ midday 13/03/23 A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion in Morriston. Emergency teams are responding.It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities. Further updates to follow pic.twitter.com/QdE5V7Ikbe — Rob Stewart (@Cllr_robstewart) March 13, 2023

Images circulating on social media appear to show a collapsed building with debris strewn into the street.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart stated “it is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities”.

In a tweet he added: “My thoughts are with the residents at this moment from what looks like an extremely serious incident, as we try and establish if everyone is safe.

“Our teams are on site and working with the emergency services.”

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are working at the scene, and we are asking that people avoid the area so we can deal with this incident.”