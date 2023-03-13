Parts of Ireland bracing for fresh spell of snow and ice

Snow at Slade Valley Golf Club, Brittas, Co Dublin last week

People in some parts of the island of Ireland are bracing for sub-zero temperatures overnight as weather agencies warn of hazardous and unsafe conditions.

The Irish weather agency has said wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in 13 counties.

Met Eireann placed a status yellow warning for snow and ice on Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Galway, and Leitrim.

It said there are potential risks from “hazardous road conditions and slippery footpaths”.

⚠️Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath⚠️ Potential Impacts:• Hazardous road conditions and slippery paths. ?️Valid: 20:00 Monday 13/03/2023 to 12:00 Tuesday 14/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/1A39oAUiH1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 13, 2023

Met Eireann said there will be falls of snow overnight and some of those showers may be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder.

It forecast lowest temperatures of between minus 2 and 2 for counties in Ulster.

The Road Safety Authority asked road users to “slow down and drive a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you”.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office also said overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated routes in some parts of Northern Ireland.