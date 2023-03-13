Migration Bill a ‘traffickers’ charter’ that ‘will lock up children’ – Cooper

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

The Illegal Migration Bill is effectively a “traffickers’ charter” that will “lock up children” and remove support from women who have been trafficked, Yvette Cooper has said.

The shadow home secretary asked “how low have the Tory party fallen” as she lambasted the Government’s new immigration plans in the Commons.

Moving an amendment that would decline to give a second reading to the Bill, Ms Cooper said the proposed legislation “won’t do the things the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have promised”.

She went on: “In fact, it makes it easier for those gangs as well.

“It won’t return everyone, in fact it makes it harder to get return agreements. It won’t clear the asylum backlog, in fact it will mean tens of thousands more people in asylum accommodation and hotels.

“It won’t deliver controlled and managed safe alternatives. Instead, it will cut them back and it will rip up our long-standing commitment to international law. It will lock up children.

“It will lock up children, remove support and safe refuges from women who have been trafficked, and it will deny citizenship for people like Mo Farah.”

Referring to a tweet posted on the Prime Minister’s account, which said “if you come to the UK illegally you can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections”, Ms Cooper noted “bringing people into the UK illegally in order to control and exploit them is exactly what trafficking is”.

She added: “The message from the UK Government to the criminal trafficking and slavery gangs is this: ‘Don’t worry, so long as you bring people into the country illegally, we won’t help them. In fact, we will help you’.

“That is their message to the criminal gangs: ‘We will threaten those people with immediate detention and deportation so that you can increase your control over those trafficking victims’.

“This Bill is a traffickers’ charter.”

Ms Cooper said Conservative former prime minister Theresa May promised to end modern slavery but “this one, the current one” wants to “enable it”, adding: “How low have the Tory party fallen?