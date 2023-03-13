Kate Forbes: Greens must respect outcome of SNP leadership battle

Kate Forbes

SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has urged the Scottish Greens to respect the outcome of the contest amid claims they could block her becoming First Minister.

Ms Forbes and her campaign opponent Ash Regan have both suggested revisions could be needed to the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.

The deal, signed in 2021, offers support for SNP policies in Holyrood in exchange for the Greens entering Government with two ministerial positions.

But during the SNP’s final hustings in Aberdeen on Sunday, leadership rival Humza Yousaf said any changes to the crucial agreement could see the Greens walk away from the deal.

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes met families during a visit to the Empower Women for Change organisation in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

That could see the new first minister fail to secure enough Scottish Parliament votes to become first minister.

Ms Forbes, however, told journalists on Monday that it would be undemocratic for opposition parties to block the process.

Speaking during a visit to the Empower Women for Change organisation in Glasgow, she urged her opponents to avoid playing political games: “It is for other parties to determine what they do, but I think they would earn the wrath of the Scottish people if they stood in the way of a new first minister getting to grips with the big issues that face the people of Scotland.

“The people of Scotland, I think, can get pretty cheesed off, pretty fed up if, in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis, when waiting times in our NHS are too long, that they’re seeing politicians playing games and not getting behind the new first minister.

“So, to my mind, ultimately we are accountable to the people of Scotland, we’re accountable to our communities.

“We know their priorities, all the polling demonstrates what their priorities are. I think they want to find someone who will get on with the act of governing and delivering results in these core issues.”

She added that she would respect “the democratic process”, and urged her opponents to do the same.

Voting officially opened on Monday for SNP members to select their preferences to replace Ms Sturgeon.

Ms Forbes said she was “confident” of securing the votes, but said the campaign had been “brutal”.

She said: “It has been a challenging campaign, I think it has been quite a brutal campaign from the very beginning.

“And I would uphold my other candidate’s commitment to being unremittingly positive, and that should also apply to perhaps weaponising their personal faith.”

She added: “I’m very confident in SNP voters. I think they’ve seen and heard a lot from the candidates.