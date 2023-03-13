Former MSP Tommy Sheridan ‘heartbroken’ after mother dies in flat fire

Tommy Sheridan and mother

Former MSP Tommy Sheridan has said “our hearts are broken” after his mother died in a fire at her home.

The former Scottish Socialist Party leader and MSP announced the news on his social media accounts overnight.

Alice Sheridan, 84, died following the fire which took place at Invergyle Drivein Cardonald, Glasgow, at about 7.55pm on Sunday evening.

Four fire engines attended the scene, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Former Scottish Socialist Party leader Tommy Sheridan with his mother Alice (Danny Lawson/PA)

The 84-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Sheridan tweeted: “Our hearts are broken. Last night in circumstances still being investigated our wonderful mum Alice Sheridan died in a fire within her flat in Cardonald. She was everything to us.

“Our inspiration and muse. She fought against injustice all her life. Rest In Eternal Peace Mum.”

Police and the fire service are carrying out a joint investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received a report of a fire at a property on Invergyle Drive in Glasgow around 7.55pm on Sunday March 12 2023.

“Emergency services attended and an 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 7.49pm on Sunday March 12 to reports of a dwelling fire at Invergyle Drive, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and one aerial appliance to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a multi-storey flat.

“Sadly, one female casualty passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with her family, friends and all of those affected at this difficult time.

“A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland is ongoing.”

Mr Sheridan rose to prominence in Scotland during a campaign against the poll tax in the late 1980s when he was the public face of a mass campaign against paying the controversial tax.

He formed the Scottish Socialist Party in the late 1990s which eventually went on to elect six MSPs to the Scottish Parliament in its’ peak.