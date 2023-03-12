Saturday’s limited Match Of The Day watched by 2.6 million viewers – reports

Gary Lineker

Match Of The Day was watched by 2.6 million viewers on Saturday as it aired without commentary or analysis from pundits following a boycott in “solidarity” with Gary Lineker, according to reports.

The football highlights programme was viewed by nearly half a million more than last Saturday’s show, which had an audience of 2.1 million, according to BARB overnight figures as reported by BBC News.

However, the show was radically different as it aired for only 20 minutes and did not include presenters or even its famous theme tune – instead broadcasting only short highlight clips of the day’s matches.

On Friday, former England internationals Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced their boycott of this weekend’s programme after Lineker was asked to step back from hosting the show by the BBC for comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Several of the broadcaster’s other football shows were pulled at the last minute on Saturday as more presenters and reporters withdrew, with neither Football Focus nor Final Score airing – while 5 Live’s radio coverage was radically altered throughout the day.

The disruption to the broadcaster’s sports schedule for TV and radio is expected to roll on for a second consecutive day.

Sunday’s Match Of The Day 2 will follow a similar reduced format to last night’s programme, the PA news agency understands.

The show was thrown into question on Saturday after football pundit Jermain Defoe announced he would not appear.

The former England striker tweeted on Saturday: “It’s always such a privilege to work with BBC MOTD. But tomorrow I have taken the decision to stand down from my punditry duties. @GaryLineker.”

Gary Lineker (Mike Egerton/PA)

Further doubt was cast as sports broadcaster Mark Chapman, who is due to host Match Of The Day 2, did not present for BBC Radio 5 Live Sport on Saturday.

The Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United is also due to run on BBC Two but with no pre-match presentation but some form of commentary is expected, the PA news agency understands.

Gabby Logan is also due to host live coverage from 2.15pm as Scotland play Ireland at Murrayfield but Six Nations coverage is not due to be disrupted.