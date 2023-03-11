BBC sporting schedule hit by extra disruption as more presenters pull out

Alex Scott

The BBC sporting schedule has been further disrupted as more presenters pull out of shows after Gary Lineker was told to step back from hosting Match Of The Day in a row over impartiality.

On Saturday morning, Alex Scott said she will not be hosting Football Focus at lunchtime as it “doesn’t feel right”, amid reports the BBC had pulled the show.

Kelly Somers also confirmed she will not be presenting any BBC show on Saturday, after former England footballers and MOTD regulars Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced they would be boycotting the programme in solidarity with Lineker.

I made a decision last night that even though I love doing football focus and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA award that it just doesn’t feel right going ahead with the show today. Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week… — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) March 11, 2023

On Friday evening several of the show’s commentators shared a joint statement online, announcing they would also be stepping down from Saturday’s broadcast.

BBC football presenter and former England player Scott wrote on Twitter: “I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today.

“Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week.”